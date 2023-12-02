Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on December 2 announced that the honorarium of around 3.000 priests will be increased in the next budget for their dedication towards preservation of indigenous culture.

Attending the revered Indigenous Faith Day celebration, CM Pema Khandu enjoy the chants of Nyibus (the revered Sharmans) while also commending the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) for working as a beacon in institutionalising the rich heritage of indigenous faiths.

The festival is celebrated as reminder of cherishing one's cultural roots and pass it on to the next generation.

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