The body of a Myanmar refugee who was missing since November 26 has been found in Saitual district of Mizoram.

As per sources, the Myanmar refugee identified as Ramthantluanga (43-years-old), Ramthantluanga is a refugee from Tahan Sangmiau, Myanmar, and has been staying in Lenchim village, Saitual District, Mizoram, according to sources.

He went out into the jungle to cut trees on November 26th and has been missing since. He was found dead yesterday, not far from the village.



His body had been sent to his hometown.



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