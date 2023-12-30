Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd.) made a significant appeal to the armed forces stationed in the state.

During his two-day tour of Changlang District, he addressed public meetings at Vijoynagar, Gandhigram, and Miao, emphasizing the importance of reinforcing a sense of security among the local populace. His message was clear: the armed forces should not only protect but also actively participate in the region's developmental processes.

Governor Parnaik's visit was marked by interactions with villagers and government officials, where he stressed the need for all eligible beneficiaries to register and take full advantage of the welfare schemes, programs, and projects offered by both State and Central Governments. He encouraged rural communities to become active partners in Arunachal Pradesh's development journey.

The Governor's concern extended to social issues such as drug addiction among youth, urging community participation in combating this menace along with tuberculosis and cancer. He flagged off self-help groups' vans at Miao, a move that symbolizes his commitment to reaching every household and ensuring the success of initiatives like Viksit Bharat@2047, a vision laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



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In his historical visit to Gandhigram, Governor Parnaik motivated the villagers to prepare for upcoming developmental activities, especially as road connectivity is set to improve. He saw potential in tourism, particularly eco and adventure tourism, which could be a game-changer for the area.

Addressing the security forces and police personnel at Miao, he advised them to remain vigilant due to the sensitive nature of the international border and to keep honing their tactical and operational capabilities. He also encouraged them to inspire local youth to join the Indian armed forces and to contribute to the educational pursuits of school children.

Local MLA Minister Kamlung Mosang and Deputy Commissioner Sunny Singh briefed the Governor on the developmental initiatives in the Miao subdivision. The visit was attended by various dignitaries, including Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, Commissioner, UD, Pawan Kumar Sain, and Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu, among others.

Governor Parnaik's call to action reflects a comprehensive approach to governance, one that intertwines security and development, aiming to create a stable and prosperous Arunachal Pradesh.

