Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his Punjab contemporary Bhagwant Mann, addressed a gathering of party workers in Guwahati ton April 2, where he invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to Delhi for tea and a ride.

In a strongly-worded speech delivered, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took on his Assam counterpart accusing him of indulging in dirty politics and failing to provide jobs to the state's youth.

Why is Himanta Biswa Sarma threatening me that if I come to Assam, I will be put behind bars?" asked Kejriwal, while also praising the people of Assam for their hospitality.

The AAP supremo's comments come in the wake of Sarma taking a tough stand against him, particularly after AAP's state coordinator Dr. Bhaben Choudhury shared on his Twitter account how non-functional traffic lights and water-logging were plaguing Guwahati.

Sarma had warned Kejriwal that he would file a defamation case against him if the Delhi CM dared to call him corrupt during his scheduled visit to the state.

However, Kejriwal was undeterred by the threat and went on to take several jabs at Sarma during his speech, including questioning the Assam government's ability to conduct the HSLC exam and alleging that someone in the government was leaking the paper.

"There is no job in the state and youths are shouting for jobs but the Assam Chief Minister has failed in solving this issue. If AAP comes to power in the state, it will provide jobs to every job seeker," Kejriwal asserted.

He also accused the various political parties in Assam of cheating their voters and claimed that they had destroyed the state's natural resources.

"In 2016 Himanta got elected and I formed my government in 2015, but today Delhi has changed entirely. On the other hand, Sarma did only dirty politics instead of development works," Kejriwal said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed Kejriwal's sentiments and accused the BJP of selling the country's assets and buying the media to promote themselves.

"Don't get scared of them, though they will try to do so and if they offer money don't refuse and accept it. At the time of voting, press AAP's button," Mann advised the audience.

Also Read : Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal targets Himanta Biswa Sarma over HSLC paper leak, calls government incompetent