In a dramatic turn of events, the uncertainty surrounding Delhi's next Chief Minister is expected to conclude on Tuesday. Arvind Kejriwal, the incumbent Chief Minister, is anticipated to tender his resignation at 4:30 pm after a scheduled meeting with the Lieutenant Governor. This decision follows his recent release on bail in the liquor policy case and his unexpected announcement on September 15, which sent shockwaves through Delhi's political landscape.

The process to determine Kejriwal's successor began in earnest on Monday, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader conducting individual consultations with party members. A crucial meeting involving AAP's MLAs has been scheduled for 11:30 am at Kejriwal's residence, where the discussion will center on selecting the next Chief Minister.

Among the leading contenders for the position are Delhi ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Kailash Gahlot. Kejriwal has notably ruled out Manish Sisodia, who is also currently on bail in the liquor policy case, from taking over the top post.

The meeting of AAP MLAs is expected to result in the announcement of the new Chief Minister's name around noon, as the party moves swiftly to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Also read: Batman set to make history as first superhero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame