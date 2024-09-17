In a historic move, DC's iconic superhero Batman is poised to become the first superhero to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The prestigious star will be located at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard, right in front of The Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum, with the official unveiling scheduled for September 26, according to a report by Billboard.

The momentous occasion will be certified by Michael Empric, an official adjudicator from Guinness World Records, adding further significance to Batman's legendary status. In sharing the announcement, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, expressed her excitement: "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor our first superhero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The one, the only, Batman! Fans from around the world will be thrilled to know that Batman will have his star dedicated next to the star of television's Batman, Adam West, and the co-creator of Batman, Bob Kane."

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The ceremony is set to be a star-studded affair, with Jim Lee, DC Comics' president, publisher, and chief creative officer, and Anne DePies, Senior Vice President & General Manager, in attendance. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Steve Nissen will also be present to emcee the event.

Batman, created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger for DC Comics, made his debut in Detective Comics 27 in 1939. The character's cultural impact was further cemented by the 1966 television series starring Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin. The show's theme song, composed by Neal Hefti, even won a Grammy for Best Instrumental Theme and became a Billboard Hot 100 sensation. Now, with this Walk of Fame star, Batman’s legacy reaches another milestone, celebrating over eight decades of superhero history.