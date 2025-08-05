Asharikandi to ISRO: Assam’s terracotta craft powers breakthrough in space ceramic technology

In a powerful testament to the synergy between traditional craftsmanship and modern scientific innovation, Dr. Palas Haldar, a renowned material scientist, has been honoured by the Director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for his pioneering research on strategic ceramic materials vital for space applications.

What makes this recognition particularly significant is the role played by Asharikandi, a historic terracotta village in Assam’s Dhubri district, in shaping Dr. Haldar’s scientific journey. Between 2018 and 2021, Dr. Haldar collaborated closely with the skilled artisans of Asharikandi, transforming the heritage craft cluster into an informal research lab that contributed to a major scientific milestone.

Binoy Bhattacharjee, Director of the North East Craft and Rural Development Organization (NECARDO) and Chairman of the GI tag team for Asharikandi terracotta, shared the story with immense pride. “Dr. Haldar calibrated a research-based lab within the Asharikandi cluster to introduce a new chapter by adding the element of glaze pottery, which is essentially ceramic,” Bhattacharjee said.



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The collaboration infused traditional terracotta work with new scientific dimensions, paving the way for ceramic compositions that meet the extreme requirements of space missions. Ceramic tiles are critical components of thermal protection systems in spacecraft, designed to endure temperatures over 1600°C during atmospheric re-entry.

By fusing local knowledge systems with cutting-edge research, Dr. Haldar not only elevated Asharikandi’s traditional craft but also positioned it as an unexpected player in India’s space mission ecosystem. The innovation has added a new layer of national relevance to the age-old craft, bringing pride to both artisans and scientists alike.

“This is more than an individual achievement. It is a moment of recognition for Assam’s rich cultural heritage and a shining example of how traditional practices can find new meaning in modern science,” Bhattacharjee said.

Dr. Haldar’s contribution underscores the potential of interdisciplinary collaboration — one that bridges the rural artistry of Asharikandi with the futuristic vision of ISRO. It’s a story of clay meeting cosmos, where the hands that shape earthen idols also helped shape materials that now guard India’s space ambitions.

As Asharikandi artisans continue their daily work of moulding clay, they do so with the quiet knowledge that their legacy now reaches beyond the earth, into the stars.