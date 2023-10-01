India's Amlan Borgohain finished at third position after clocking a timing of 21.08 seconds in the men’s 200m heats and advanced to the semifinal at the Asian Games 2023.

As per rule, the first three athletes in each heat make the cut for the semi-finals.

The sprinter from Assam, currently the country's fastest, holds both the men's 100m and 200m national records. However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women's 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.



Meanwhile, Amlan will be in action for the semis in the evening on October 1.



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