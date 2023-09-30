India entered the final of the men's badminton team event with a 3-2 win over South Korea in the semi-final.

The Indian men's badminton team has qualified for the final for the first time in Asian Games history after winning a thriller over Republic of Korea 3-2 to ensure at least a silver medal.

This will be India's fourth medal in the men's badminton team event at the Games, and the first in 37 years when the country was led by Syed Modi to a bronze medal in Seoul in 1986. India also won bronze in 1982 in New Delhi and 1974 in Tehran.



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HS Prannoy, the bronze medalist in the World Championships, has placed India ahead in the semifinal match against the Republic of Korea by defeating Hyeokjin Jeon 18-21, 21-16, 21-19.

After dropping the first game, the world No. 7 came back to win two tight games against Hyeokjin, who is ranked 47th in men's singles.

In the final on Sunday, India will face reigning champions China, who defeated Japan 3-1 in the other semifinal match.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian women's badminton team, led by PV Sindhu, was eliminated in the quarterfinals as the two-time Olympic medalist, Ashmita Chaliha, and Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly all lost as the team fell 0-3 to Thailand.