Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on April 7 said a proposal for building a 100 bedded Yoga and Naturopathy centre in Dibrugarh is being considered.

Sonowal said this while speaking after inaugurating the "Yoga Mahotsav- 2023", an event organized by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga at Dibrugarh University Playground.

The event was organized by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in association with the Government of Assam and Dibrugarh University to commemorate 75 days to the International Day of Yoga 2023.

The event is attended by Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, Prestone Tynsong, Deputy Chief Minister, Meghalaya, Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Assam, Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, Health & Family Welfare Minister, Government of Manipur, Bimal Borah, Minister of Industry & Commerce, Assam, Alo Libang, Health & Family Welfare Minister, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

A day before, Sonowal said Assam has successfully hosted two major Yoga Mahotsav in successive years (Sivsagar in 2022 and Dibrugarh in 2023) and the Ayush ministry has identified areas of tremendous potential in the state and Yoga is one of them.

''Success of these events not only boosts the Yoga as practice in the region but also opens up new vistas of opportunity for the region,'' he added.

Adding further on the Ayush initiatives, Sonowal said, “Ayush has a lot of potential in Assam. To realize the potential, a number of steps are being taken including institutions like - Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati - where a separate Panchakarma Block is being built, along with a Pharmacology & Chemistry building equipped with first-of-its-kind labs in the region''.

''We also want to hone the rich folk medicine of the Northeast. For this, a major survey is being undertaken in all 8 states whereby making scientific surveys with proper documentation so that our rich folk medicines can be standardized and, after all the necessary steps, make available for the treatment of human ailments. This will not only add to the enrichment of lives widely but also open up economic opportunity for the region in the medical and pharmacology sectors,” he added.

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