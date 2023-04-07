A body of a youth was found under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati's Behtapara area on April 7 morning.

As per reports, the youth was found lying dead on the road with his throat slit.

However, the identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained and it is yet to ascertain whether it is a case of suicide or murder.

The police have taken the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

In this regard, police have launched a probe and looking for every possible detail to solve the case.

It is worth mentioning that in a similar incident last month, a body of a man was floating in the Brahmaputra river in the Kamrup District of Assam.

The body was found at Kalitapara in the Dakhala Colony area of Dakshin Kamrup.

Upon seeing the same, locals informed the police who recovered the body with the help of the Sualkuchi River Police.

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