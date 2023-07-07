A delegation of 11 political parties from Assam staged a protest in front of the Election Commission of India (ECI) office after it refused to meet them over the delimitation exercise in the state.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using ECI as an extended arm of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

''After the refusal by ECI to meet the 11-party delegation from Assam, the delegates started a sit-in protest in front of the ECI office. It's a shame that PM @narendramodi is using ECI as an extended arm of @BJP4India. #BJP_ECI_Bhai_Bhai,'' Assam Congress tweeted.

After refusal by ECI to meet the 11 party delegation from Assam, the delegates started a sit-in protest in front of the ECI office. It's a shame that PM @narendramodi is using ECI as an extended arm of @BJP4India. #BJP_ECI_Bhai_Bhai pic.twitter.com/JrMfdnW5a7 — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) July 7, 2023

Earlier in the day, these leaders met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and handed over a representation to him regarding their collective objections to the delimitation exercise in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said that a memorandum in this regard will be given to the Election Commission.

Kharge further said that the delimitation exercise in Assam needs wider acceptance and consensus within the political spectrum.

''Today, these leaders will be sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar. This issue will be taken up on all appropriate forums,'' he added.

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