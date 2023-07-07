Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary levelled serious allegations on BTC CEM Pramod Boro of running a 'syndicate raj' in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area.

Speaking to the media, Hagrama Mohilary said, "There are syndicates of poultry, pigs and buffalos running in the BTC, and as per my knowledge, all the money goes to Pramod Boro. He likes to eat but doesn't like to spend money."

Further, Mohilary alleged that Pramod Boro is doing corruption all the place and minting money.

It is to be mentioned here that the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) organized a three-hour sit-in demanding the formation of Kokrajhar and Udalguri Lok Sabha constituencies on July 7.

The sit-in took place in front of the Old Market field in Musalpur under the Baksa district.



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The sit-in program witnessed the presence of BPF chief and former BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) chief executive member Hagrama Mohilary, who emphasized the legitimacy of their demand for a separate Lok Sabha constituency for Udalguri. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current representation of the Darrang Lok Sabha constituency, stating that it does not adequately address the concerns of the region.

Speaking to the media, former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary said, "Today in Musalpur, we are protesting against the ECI's delimitation process and demand Udalguri constituency be re-instated as all the eligibility criteria are available."

Further, the former BTC chief demanded the Baksa constituency be merged with Udalguri so that the Udalguri constituency could be formed and asserted that the same demand would be forwarded to the Election Commission in New Delhi.

The BPF leaders and its workers protested against the Election Commission and the government for the abolition of the Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency from BTC.

Meanwhile, Pramod Boro expressed his gratitude to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for retaining the reservation of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Furthermore, he highlighted the increase in the number of Assembly constituencies in the BTR region from 12 to 15, a development that he praised. This expansion allows for enhanced representation and better representation of the aspirations and interests of the people in the region. Pramod Boro expressed his optimism that the people of the BTC region would now have the opportunity to elect their representatives to the state Assembly.

