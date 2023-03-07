A local court in Assam's Jorhat district on March 6 sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment for lynching a 23-year-old man in May 2020 during the COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

The court also acquitted seven others in the case for lack of proof.

The victim, identified as Debasish Gogoi, was attacked when he was returning from a day trip to a popular tourist site (Gabhoru Parbat) along with his friend.

Following the attack, they were immediately taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where, Gogoi succumbed to his injuries, while his friend, Aditya Das survived.

In the case, the Police had apprehended 18 people for their alleged involvement and filed a chargesheet against them.

''For more than two-and-half years, we have been fighting the case in the court. Those convicted were crying after the court sentenced them to life in prison,'' media reports quoted the victim's father as saying.

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