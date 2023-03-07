Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving here in Guwahati on March 7 to attend the oath-taking ceremony for the three Northeastern states where Assembly elections were held recently..

PM Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremonies for Conrad Sangma as Meghalaya's chief minister and Neiphiu Rio as Nagaland's chief minister, respectively.

PM Modi will depart for Meghalaya after arriving in Guwahati.

He is also scheduled to participate in Manik Saha's swearing-in as Tripura's Chief Minister.

Traffic had restricted traffic on March 7 and 8 in anticipation of PM Modi's visit, which was hosted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Guwahati).

"To grant free passage to emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, etc., and to ensure the public's safety, particularly vulnerable road users like children, students, women, seniors, and people with disabilities on the road, "The following restrictions on vehicle movement shall be imposed," according to the press release.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief JP Nadda of the Bharatiya Janata Party arrived in Guwahati.

To receive them, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet members, and government employees traveled to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

On March 7 and 8, the Additional District Magistrate for Kamrup Metro had previously imposed a ban on flying and the use of drones in Guwahati.

The BJP retained power on its own in Tripura, with assistance from ally NDPP in Nagaland, and is set to be a part of the government in Meghalaya after the National People's Party (NPP), led by Conrad Sangma, failed to achieve a majority despite being the single-largest party in the state.

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