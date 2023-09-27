Continuing its efforts in the war against drugs, Assam Police on September 26 recovered 88 soap boxes containing 1.15 kg of suspected heroin at Kabuganj, Sonai.

After receiving inputs, Assam Police in Cachar district intercepted a vehicle and recovered the contraband items hidden inside the vehicle.

During the search operation, police also nabbed three persons in the incident.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on platform X informing about the seizure while also applauding Cachar Police stating, "Acting on a tip off, @cacharpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 88 soap boxes containing 1.15 kg of suspected heroin at Kabuganj, Sonai. The police nabbed three persons in the incident. Kudos to @assampolice!

Acting on a tip off, @cacharpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 88 soap boxes containing 1.15 kg of suspected heroin at Kabuganj, Sonai.



The police nabbed three persons in the incident.



Kudos to @assampolice! pic.twitter.com/1haXZHBjS2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 27, 2023

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