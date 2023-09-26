The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway, while acting on an intelligence report, recovered a huge quantity of rare species of tortoises which were being transported illegally in train no. 13176 (Silchar-Sealdah) Kanchenjunga Express.

On September 25, 2023 input from intelligence was received by officials regarding the transportation of huge quantities of tortoises by some unknown persons.

Immediately the matter was shared with RPF and GRP.

Instantly, a team of CIB along with officials of RPF and GRP Lumding conducted a raid & search in train no. 13176 on arrival at Lumding Railway station.



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During checking, they noticed 03 no’s of suspicious black-coloured bags under the custody of two persons kept under their berth. They asked the persons to open their bags and accordingly, they opened the bags and found two plastic containers in each bag (i.e. 6 containers) consisting of a total of 74 numbers tortoises.



On further interrogation, they confessed that they were transporting the tortoises from Silchar to Guwahati. After completing all formalities, the recovered tortoises with plastic baskets and bags along with the two persons were taken into custody by RPF for further legal action.

Later, the matter was informed to the Forest Range Officer, Lumding Range.

A team of forest officers and staff immediately attended at RPF and took custody of 74 numbers tortoises with relevant documents and apprehended both the persons under Wildlife Protection Act. In connection with recovery of tortoise LMG Forest Range Officer registered a case no - L-05 of 23-24 Dated - 25/09/2023 U/S - 50,51,39,44,48(A) of Wildlife Protection Act - 1972. Both the accused persons were produced in the Lower District Court of CJM/Hojai today.