Altogether 1182 cadres of eight tribal militant groups laid down their arms in Guwahati today during an arms-laying down ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The extremist groups comprising of ACMA (Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam) and factional group, AANLA (All Adivasi National Liberation Army) and factional group, BCF (Bircha Commando Force) and factional group, APA (Adivasi People’s Army) STF (Santhal Tiger Force) laid down 304 sophisticated arms and 1460 rounds of ammunition during the ceremony.

After signing of the Adivasi Accord and in pursuance of Clause 3 of the Accord, on 22 May, 2023, Government of Assam constituted a 16 member Adivasi Welfare and Development Council. Today along with the arms laying down ceremony, the members of the Council led by its Chairman Ashim Hasda took oath, as Secretary, Tribal Affairs (Plain), Social Justice and Empowerment Binita Pegu administered them oath in front of the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Our efforts of brining all disgruntled elements to the peace process has yielded dividend as eight Adivasi extremist groups laid down their arms to come to the main stream of the society. It is an important day for strengthening peace in Assam and taking along everybody on board towards the forward march of the state”.

CM Sarma also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion. He said it was because of the keen interest of the Union Home Minister in peace and development of Assam and other North Eastern states, the region is witnessing unprecedented development.

Highlighting the significance of the Adivasi community's unique customs, practices, and land rights, CM Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to protecting their culture, language, and identity. He announced various reservation initiatives, including reserved seats for Adivasi candidates in medical/health departments, nursing courses, colleges, universities, and ITIs.

Also read : Assam: Rs. 4 lakh fixed deposit for each surrendered Adivasi cadre, announces CM Himanta Biswa Sarma