In a joint operation led by Assam Police and Assam Rifles in Cachar district, 126 grams of brown sugar were seized.

The team apprehended a 21-year-old man during the search operation and seized 10 soap cases containing a total of 126 grams of brown sugar.

After observing all formalities the NDPS items were seized, and arrested the accused person. Further legal action is being initiated against the arrested person to ascertain further linkages.

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