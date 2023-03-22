In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death for playing games on a mobile phone in Assam’s Cachar district on March 22.

According to sources, the victim identified as Panna Nath, was a resident of Jaraitola area of Borkhola. The minor boy was playing video games on his mobile phone at a neighbor's house when the accused, Deepak Nath, asked him to stop. Soon after an argument broke out between the two and the situation turned worse.

The family of the deceased claimed that Deepak pursued Panna and brutally beat him.

Panna's mother arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and rushed him, who was in critical condition, to the Borkhola hospital for treatment.

After checking his condition, the hospital staff sent him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for more advanced care.

Unfortunately, when he got to SMCH, the doctors said he was dead.

In the meantime, the deceased child's father filed a complaint against Deepak Nath at the Borkhola Police Station for allegedly killing his child.

The police have started an investigation into the incident based on the complaint that was filed. The incident has sparked controversy in the region.

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