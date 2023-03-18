Assam Police on March 18 apprehended 14 persons from Nagarbera in Assam's Kamrup Rural district on March 17 night for allegedly assaulting a team of police and injuring three of them.

As per reports, the arrested persons include women and also elderly people.

The incident took place after a team of Nagarbera Police arrived at the scene to arrest an individual, identified as Munnaf Ali, who is accused of rape.

Later, the situation quickly escalated after the police personnel was attacked by the family of the accused along with many others following which three cops were injured during the ordeal.

It is also being said that a few miscreants also tried to snatch the service pistol of one of the police officers but were unsuccessful.

Later, the injured cops were immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

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