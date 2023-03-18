Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on March 18 denied several news reports claiming that the Geography paper of the HSLC exam was leaked and said the paper was from 2021 which was allegedly morphed by some miscreants.

''The question paper on the geography of matriculation has not been leaked. The question paper that went viral on WhatsApp is from the year 2021,'' several reports quoted Pegu as saying.

The Geography Question Paper circulated in social media allegedly of leak is fake. SEBA authority has confirmed that it is fake. Instructed concerned officer to lodge FIR in Police station. pic.twitter.com/3FGONCYKPQ — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 18, 2023

The development comes after the old question paper went viral as it was an edited version of the same was circulated on WhatsApp group.

As per SEBA, ahead of the geography exams scheduled to be held on March 20, some miscreants tried to create confusion among the students making such an old question paper viral.

"I appeal to the students not to get confused by such fake news on social media unless SEBA gives a clarification. It is already clear that this is not the question paper this time but the old question paper. A case will be registered against it,’’ he added.

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