After the infamous Dibrugarh and Jorhat ragging incident, a new case of ragging has come to light from Silchar wherein as many as 14 students have been rusticated from the hostel by the authority.

This comes after a few students in 1st year at the dental college lodged a complaint against some seniors and alleged that they were causing mental and physical harassment for which their academic performance at the college has been hampered.

Meanwhile, the principal of the dental college, Manjula Das said that the issue was brought to the notice of the anti-ragging committee and upon an enquiry, the committee found the accused students guilty following which disciplinary action had been taken and the students were debarred from staying at the hostel.

Also Read: Assam: JB College student raise complaint against ragging, principal files FIR against 9 students

The Principal of Dental College Dr Manjula Das speaking to the media said that a complaint was sent via email that 20 students were facing ragging for the past many days, acting on that Principal and their team started investigating the matter and found 14 senior students were involved and immediately taken the step and rusticated them from the boy's hostel without hampering the academic career as they are to sit on the upcoming exam said Principal Dr Manjula Das.

Also mentioned is that as per the guidelines ragging is a crime and so step has been taken so that no one ever thinks of attempting such kind of unlawful things again.

On asking about the ways of ragging if it was physical or verbal, Dr Manjula Das stated that as per the complainants the seniors used to use vulgar words in and out and even a mode of threatening but till then no physical was recorded, that way to stop it completely at the beginning as this was the first incident recorded in the college and that too in the boy's hostel no complains from girls hostel, they acted quickly to ensure no repetition of such kinds of incidents.

Meanwhile, proper care of the matter has been taken into consideration and counselling of the students are been done so that unwanted activities do not prevail against students.

On the other hand, a first-semester student of Jagannath Baruah College in Jorhat accused his seniors of ragging which forced him to later exist his hostel (Syed Abdul Malik) and shift to private accommodation.

The victim student has been identified as Pranabjyoti Chetia hailing from the Lakhimpur district.

Based on his concern, the principal had filed FIR against 9 students of Jagannath Baruah College in Jorhat accused of ragging at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station.

As per reports, the student allegedly broke down mentally after being victimized and did not eat for two days.

Speaking to the media, the victim said, "It was very hard for me to stay at the hostel, although I withdrew my complaint, I urged the authority to take action but no action was taken at that point of time."