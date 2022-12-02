Amid the ongoing ragging incident at the Dibrugarh University, a new case of ragging has come to light from Jorhat.

Notably, a first-semester student of Jagannath Baruah College in Jorhat accused his seniors of ragging which forced him to later exist his hostel (Syed Abdul Malik) and shift to private accommodation.

The victim student has been identified as Pranabjyoti Chetia hailing from the Lakhimpur district.

Based on his concern, the principal had filed FIR against 9 students of Jagannath Baruah College in Jorhat accused of ragging at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station.

As per reports, the student allegedly broke down mentally after being victimized and did not eat for two days.

Speaking to the media, the victim said, "It was very hard for me to stay at the hostel, although I withdrew my complaint, I urged the authority to take action but no action was taken at that point of time."

Also Read: Assam government to conduct drive against ex-students residing in colleges and universities hostels

Notably, on November 30, the victim brought to notice his previous complaints and sought clearance following which the principal filed an FIR against 12 students.

On the other, the officer-in-charge of the Jorhat Sadar police station said, "On December 1, 2022, the principal of JB College lodged an FIR against 12 students with regards to ragging."

Based on the FIR a case has been registered no. 8093/2022 under Section 341/325/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code and under the prohibition ragging act 1998.

"In the FIR 9 students have been named as accused," added the officer-in-charge.

As per the police, the incident took place almost 3 months ago, in September, at the time of the admission of the victim

On the other Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta while interacting with the media said, "As per as ragging is concerned, it's a no-tolerance issue and Assam police will come heavily against it and action will be taken."

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 1, 2022, has said that the government soon shall conduct a drive against illegal boarders at varsity hostels in the name of 'super border'.

Speaking to the media, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We are going to do 3 things...one, all the former students of a university shall not be allowed to stay in the hostel."

Further, the Chief Minister mulled that soon a drive shall be conducted to check all the hostels of varsity or colleges if any ex-students are found residing at a particular hostel in the name of 'super borders' following which 60 per cent of cases of ragging will drop down.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted that, if the police administration and the college or the university authorities work together, then cases of ragging will not exist.