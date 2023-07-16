A total of 1,486 kilograms of drugs will be destroyed in Assam during a regional conference that will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 17, said an official statement.

As per the statement, during the conference, under the leadership of the Home Minister, over 1,44,000 kilogram drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore, will be destroyed in various parts of the country by NCB in coordination with ANTFs of all states.

''The drugs to be destroyed will include 6590 kilograms by NCB’s Hyderabad unit, 822 kilograms by Indore, and 356 kilograms by Jammu. Along with this, various law enforcement agencies of different states will destroy a total of 1,44,122 kilograms of drugs, including 1,486-kilogram drugs in Assam, 229 kilograms in Chandigarh, 25 kilograms in Goa, 4,277 kilograms in Gujarat, 2,458 kilograms in Haryana, 4,069 kilogram in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kilogram in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kilogram in Maharashtra, 1,803 kilograms in Tripura and 4,049 kilograms in Uttar Pradesh,'' the statement added.

It further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has adopted a ’Zero Tolerance’ policy against narcotics to create a drugs-free India.

''Since 01st June 2022 till 15th July 2023, all regional units of NCB and ANTFs of states have collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 kilogram seized drugs worth around Rs 9,580 crore, which is more than 11 times the target,'' it added.

With the destruction of drugs on July 17, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in one year will reach around 10 lakh kilograms, which has a value of around Rs 12,000 crore.

''In order to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a drugs-free India, this campaign of destruction of drugs will continue actively, with the same zeal,'' the statement said.

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