With political slugfest continuing over Delhi flood as crisis continue to persist in the national capital, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 16 took to Twitter and took a dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government saying that nature does not recognize geography.

Apprising the fact that Assam faces flood every year even after receiving water from Bhutan, Arunachal and even from China, Himanta Biswa Sarma quipped that the state never blame others for the crisis.

“Every Every year, we receive water from Bhutan, Arunachal, and even from China. We face floods with brave hearts. We experience pain and misery beyond human imagination, yet we do not blame others. Because we know that nature does not recognize geography. #delhiflood”, wrote CM Sarma on Twitter.

Political tension erupted between Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party on July 14 after Water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on July 14 claimed that five gates at the ITO barrage, managed by the Haryana government, were jammed and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was working to fix them.

Meanwhile, alleging vendetta politics, DJB vice-chairman Somnath Bharti claimed that the Haryana government was setting water free from the Hathnikund dam just into the Delhi channel. Refuting the charge, Delhi BJP representative Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that the AAP government and its chiefs had made no plans to battle the flood situation and were merely floating frivolous stories.

Also read : Himanta Biswa Sarma still waiting for Arvind Kejriwal's invitation to visit Delhi, says it's been more than 6 months