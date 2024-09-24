A 15-day-old wild elephant calf has been trapped in a residential area within the Barjhar forest of Dudhnai in Goalpara district, raising concerns among locals and wildlife officials. The calf, believed to have become separated from its herd, was discovered roaming the area, visibly distressed and searching for its mother.

Goalpara district has been home to a large herd of wild elephants that have been freely moving across the region for an extended period. The Barjhar forest is also known for housing a significant elephant population. It is suspected that the calf may have strayed from its group and got trapped in the forested residential zone.

In response to the situation, forest department personnel have promptly reached the site to assess the condition of the young elephant. They have assured that efforts will be made to safely rescue the calf and reunite it with its herd. The forest officials are currently devising a plan to release the calf back into its natural habitat amidst its herd, which is still roaming nearby.

The distressed calf has already been seen wandering in search of its mother, as forest department staff work against time to ensure a safe reunion. Rescue operations are expected to begin soon, with local residents closely monitoring the unfolding situation.

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