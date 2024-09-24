A 48-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in Haoreibi Mayai Leikai, Seram Leirak, in Imphal West. The incident took place around 5 a.m. on September 23, leaving the local community in shock as authorities investigate the cause of their deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Ningombam Adhikarimayum Basanti (48) and her young daughter. Basanti, who had been widowed for over a year, was the sole caretaker of her child after her husband, A. Thoiba, passed away 16 months ago. Thoiba, originally from Bamon Leikai, had been living at Basanti’s residence until his untimely death.

Upon discovering the bodies in their home, authorities conducted a preliminary inspection of the scene. The bodies were then transported to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) mortuary for post-mortem examination.

While the cause of death remains unclear, police are investigating whether this tragic case is the result of suicide or foul play. The community awaits further details as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

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