Fifteen people were injured in Silchar town in Assam as an allegedly drunk driver went on a rampage with his SUV on Friday night.

The man reportedly rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians before coming to a halt, police said on Saturday. Several bottles of liquor were confiscated from the vehicle used by the man, police sources claimed.

The SUV first hit three people near Silchar municipal office before injuring three others at Capital Point, news agency PTI said in a report. The accident at Capital Point was caused as he tried to flee after the first incident, the report said.



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However, the horror didn't end there as the man hit three motorbikes and some e-rickshaws at Trunk Road near the radio station, police said.

As the rampage went on, people started following the SUV on their two-wheelers. The vehicle came to a stop at the Tennis Club Point as it could not move forward due to the poor condition of the road, they said.

Assam Police rushed to the spot and took the car along with the driver into custody, news reports said.