As many as 16 youths fled from a rehabilitation centre at Puranigudam in Nagaon district in the wee hours of December 6, morning.

The youths fled after breaking the grills of the kitchen of the rehabilitation centre "Pure Life Foundation" at Parghat in Puranigudam.

The sensational scene of the escape was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the centre, stunned neighbours too witnessed the escape.

The youths fled after the caretaker of the centre was on his way to a nearby shop.

Several fellow youths of the centre were allegedly threatened and the others fled from the centre.

In this regard, the director of "Pure Life Foundation" has lodged an FIR at Puranigudam police station in connection with the incident.

In another such incident, which took place at a rehabilitation centre in Old Amolapatti in the Golaghat district on November 24, eight drug addicts undergoing treatment had tactfully escaped from the centre.

Eight of the 25 youths, who were undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation centre called Blessing Care Foundation, managed to escape after breaking the grill of the ventilator.

Meanwhile, when a caretaker at the rehabilitation centre tried to stop them, he was attacked with a pen and escaped.

The absconding youths have been identified as Ankur Gogoi, Samiran Shaym, Vinod Thakur, Vikash Basfar, Partha Pegu, Champak Bora, Hemant Mech and Amrit Chetri.

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