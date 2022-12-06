A Northeast Frontier Railway employee has been arrested for trying to sell scrap goods of the railway department.

The accused identified as Imdadur Rahman was working as the Senior Section Engineer (SSE) of the New Guwahati railway department and has been arrested with regards to a case registered on November 16, 2022, in which allegation has been levelled for selling scrap goods of the railway department.

Notably, a resident of Guwahati's Jyoti Nagar has been taken into custody and produced before a special court for judicial custody.

A case has been registered under, Case No. 08/2022 U/S 3(a) RP(UP) Act.

A release states, "It is to inform you that on 05-12-2022 at about 11.30 hrs Imdadur Rahman, M- 53 yrs, S/O Lutafur Rahman, R/O-Near Guwahati College, Parag Das Link Road, Jyoti Nagar, Guwahati, PS- Chandmari, Dist- Kmarup (M) Assam, PIN-781021 working in the capacity of SSE/C&W/NGC has been arrested and taken into custody in C/W RPF/Post/NGC's Case No. 08/2022 U/S 3(a) RP(UP) Act, Dated 16-11-2022, as allowed by ADME/C&W/NGC. He will be forwarded before the Court of SMR/Guwahati for judicial custody."

An investigation is underway into the case.

Also Read: Assam government to allot land for a second entry into Guwahati Railway Station

Earlier, the Assam government decided to provide additional land to NF Railway in order to provide a second entry into Guwahati Railway Station from Paltan Bazar in Guwahati.

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The meeting also discussed issues like elephant corridors and elephant deaths caused by train hits in which CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the GM to employ high-end tech solutions for saving wild tuskers.