Sixteen Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of AIUDF hold assets worth Rs 1,67,06,49,455 crore, said a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on August 1.

As per the report, ADR has analyzed the self-sworn affidavits of sitting MLAs in state Assemblies and Union Territories across the nation.

''A total of 16 MLAs were analyzed and total assets worth Rs 1,67,06,49,455 crore are being held by these MLAs,'' the report added.

Meanwhile, nine MLAs of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have an asset of Rs 19,85,02,110 crore while three MLAs of Bodoland People's Front (BDF) have an average asset of Rs 1,58,19,500 crore.

On the other hand, in Meghalaya, the National People's Party's (NPP) 44 MLAs have assets worth Rs 2,64,01,68,892 crore while United Democratic Party's (UDP) 12 MLAs hold assets of Rs 2,20,91,80,848 crore.

Another party from Meghalaya -- Hill State People's Democratic Party -- has also featured in this list as two of its MLAs have average assets of Rs 32,21,41,325 crore.

In Tripura, the Tipra Motha Party's 13 MLAs hold assets of Rs 7,92,07,584 crore.

Additionally, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) 19 MLAs hold an asset of Rs 1,09,12,73,842 crore, while the lone MLA of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has an average asset of Rs 13,55,60,662 crore.

Seven MLAs of Naga People's Front (NPF) too have got a place in this list as they have assets of Rs 44,42,54,247. Besides this, 25 MLAs of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) have average assets of Rs 2,25,72,62,858.

As per the report, the Mizo National Front's (MNF) 27 MLAs have assets of Rs 1,34,84,70,999 crore.

This data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their last elections and a total of 4001 MLAs out of 4033 have been analysed across 28 State Assemblies and 2 Union Territories.

The report covers 4001 sitting MLAs belonging to 84 political parties and Independent MLAs.

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