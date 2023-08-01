Assam Trinamool leader (TMC) Ripun Bora on August 1 said that violence going on in the country including Manipur and the arms training of Bajrang Dal cadres in Mangaldoi are some examples of BJP's motive to create a panic situation for their benefit.

Bora attacked the BJP and accused them of taking the help of terror to win the general election in 2024.

''The arms training of Bajrang Dal Cadres in Mangaldoi in Assam, communal tension in Haryana, ongoing clashes in Manipur are examples of BJP’s motive to deteriorate law and order and create panic situations for their benefit,'' he added.

He further said that the saffron party is sticking to the ideology of making a 'Hindu Rashtra', adding, ''The BJP party has this blueprint to win the general election by provoking the public in the line of communalism to make a Hindu majority state''.

Bora also alleged that BJP is dividing the nation in the name of religion and requested help from Media to create awareness among the masses to disabandon BJP party and make a choice of opposition alliance INDIA to make them a winner in the 2024 general election.

Later, criticizing BJP, he made certain vital points on the recent decision of the Government to increase the price of essential commodities as well as the price of life-saving drugs.

He also demanded a white paper mentioning details of expenditures as announced in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 state budgets.

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