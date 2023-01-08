A 16-year-old girl student studying at Salt Brook Academy in Assam's Dibrugarh district has been allegedly abducted by a private tutor, sources said on January 8.

As per the sources familiar with the matter, an FIR has been lodged in this regard at Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station after the student's family submitted a complaint.

The girl is a science student and even after 24 hours, the kidnappers are far away from the police.

This a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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