Assam government has declared a half-day holiday on the occasion of the ODI match between India and Sri Lanka which is scheduled to be held on January 10, a notification said on January 8.

''The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare half day local holiday on 10 January 2023 within the Kamrup (Metro) district on the occasion of the ODI match between India and Sri Lanka to be held on 10/01/2023 at Barsapara ACA Cricket Stadium, Guwahati,'' the notification dated January 8, 2023, said.

As per the notification, all State government offices, and educational institutions within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) district will remain closed after 1 PM on account of this half-day local holiday.

Notably, ahead of the match on January 10, Indian players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma have arrived in the city.

As per reports, the rest of the team will be landing in the city later along with team Sri Lanka.

Following the match, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has tightened its belt to host the game and the ground team at the stadium has started preparations to get the ground ready for the match.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 7 too visited the stadium and took stock of the preparations for the match.

''On January 10, India will play with Sri Lanka here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. I hope that the city will witness a good game,'' Sarma had said while addressing the media.

It is worth mentioning that the ACA has sold over 17,000 tickets for the ODI match and the Barsapara Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 40,000 people.

While addressing the media during a press conference on January 5, ACA president Taranga Gogoi said that so far more than 17,000 tickets (both online and offline) are sold for the match.

A new stall has also been set up to sell offline tickets by BookMyShow at the premises of Nehru Stadium in Ulubari, Guwahati from January 4 between 11 am to 6 PM.

“To make things easier for the people who find it difficult to book online tickets, there have been arrangements to sell tickets offline as well. Tickets have been dispatched to our affiliated units as well so as to enable the cricket enthusiasts of the respective places to buy tickets with ease,” Gogoi had said earlier.

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