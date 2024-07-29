In a tragic turn of events, 16-year-old Iyasin Ali, a class 9 student, passed away on Sunday night at Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Barpeta, Assam.

His death follows a brutal mob lynching incident that occurred a week earlier in Abadi village, Bongaigaon district.

The incident took place on July 21 after a dispute over a goat belonging to Iyasin's father, Gazir Ali, which had strayed into a neighbouring farm. The initial argument between Gazir Ali and the farm owner, Alam Ali, appeared to have been resolved peacefully. However, tensions reignited later that evening.



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Reportedly, While Iyasin was on his way to tuition, he was confronted by Alam Ali and his companions—Zakir Falu, Rajab Ali, Isaw Ali, and others, totalling 10-12 individuals. The confrontation quickly turned violent, leading to a severe attack on Iyasin and injuries to seven of his family members who tried to intervene.

Iyasin was initially treated at a nearby hospital before being transferred to Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital, Barpeta due to the severity of his injuries. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to death on July 28.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the tight-knit community. Gazir Ali and local residents are calling for a thorough investigation and strict punishment for those responsible for the attack.