A severe hailstorm lashed several districts of upper Assam in the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 27, forcing the mercury to dip to a relatively lower temperature.

As per the visuals received which were widely shared on social media, Moran town was covered in a thin layer of hail.

With this, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a hailstorm damage report which suggested that several houses in Moran and Tingkhang were damaged due to a severe hailstorm.

As per the report, in the Tinsukia district- Bokajan Gaon, Dhulijan Gaon, and Bisfutia were impacted due to the hailstorm in which as many as 88 people were affected.

Also Read: Severe cold wave blankets Upper Assam, Moran turns white after heavy hailstorm

Further, in the Charaideo district of Sapekhati, Mahmora and Sonar revenue circle in which the hailstorm impacted were - Sapekhati R.C:- Atal Pother, RaidangBasti, Michaian, Pachim Nalbaria, Pub Nalbaria, Kachari Pother, Khariabheta, Mridomroora, No.I Rohan Pother, Naharpukhuri Changmai, Borpothar, Deopani Habi, Nakachari, No 1 Kathiakunda, No 2 Kathiakunda.

Mahmora R.C:- Ward no - (1 to 11) MMB, Majapather, Borpather, Dakhin Borpather, Doomordolong, Amguri, No.2 Sarupather, No.1 Khumtai, Khumtai, Moran Changmai, Sechapukhuri, Mout Gaon, Solmari, Nalanibam, Bogpora, Chutia Gaon, No.2 Khumtai.

Sonari R.C:- Rajapukhuri, Longpotia, Bengenabari, Sarupather, Suffry, Abhoypur, Sonari, Bhojo,

Towkak, Cholapothar, Charaideo, Nimonagarh, Hollowpukhan, Silakuti, Lakwa.

The total number of people affected in these revenue circles is 11325 people.

Meanwhile, in the Sivsagar district of the Demow revenue circle- Borpathar, Singioni, Kotiori, Samoguri were impacted by 1673 affected due to the storm.

Further, under the Dibrugarh district of Dibrugarh West, Dibrugarh East, Moran and Tingkhong of the revenue circle 4861 people were affected.

In total, as many as 17947 people were affected due to the hailstorm on December 27, 2022, in Upper Assam. On the other hand, 4433 houses were damaged.

Responding to the calamity the state government has till now distributed 3,539 tarpaulins among affected families.

Meanwhile, the country's northern and western states are experiencing a severe cold wave. Temperatures in several parts of the country, including the National Capital Region, plummeted as a result of this wave. In the morning hours of Monday, the cold wave caused dense fog in several parts of the NCR, reducing visibility to about 50 metres. This caused issues with vehicle and train movement in the area.

Today's visibility was zero metres in Bhatinda, Punjab, and Bikaner, Rajasthan, in addition to Delhi-NCR.