The severe torture of winter season hit Moran in Dibrugarh district as temperatures plummeted further after a late evening hailstorm white washing the green expanse of Upper Assam.

Fresh pictures of roads covered in white after hailstorm lashed parts of Dibrugarh district on December 26 are going viral on social media.

As ice accumulated on the bus highway, disrupting traffic, it turned many acres of cultivated land, as well as the roads, into a carpet of white. The thick layer of ice on the road slowed traffic, and many people flocked to the streets to take in the white natural beauty.

The temperature dropped even further, with the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting more rain in northeastern states.

Residents were caught off guard by the hailstorm, but were delighted when mesmerising images of the entire region turning white flooded social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the country's northern and western states are experiencing a severe cold wave. Temperatures in several parts of the country, including the National Capital Region, plummeted as a result of this wave. In the morning hours of Monday, the cold wave caused dense fog in several parts of the NCR, reducing visibility to about 50 metres. This caused issues with vehicle and train movement in the area.

Today's visibility was zero metres in Bhatinda, Punjab, and Bikaner, Rajasthan, in addition to Delhi-NCR.

Also read : Delhi-NCR grapple with cold wave, dense fog conditions as mercury dips further



