In continued efforts against illicit drugs trafficking in Assam, police seized 17 kg of Cannabis in Gohpur on April 5.

Acting on specific inputs, Assam Police led a search team and seized a sizeable amount of drugs from a person identified as Raja Basumatary. It is estimated that the seized drugs cost around Rs 80,000.

Police are continuing further investigation to find out any further linkages into the seizure.

To achieve drugs free Assam, the state police have made a monumental breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking. A staggering 21 kilograms of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 210 crore in the illicit market, has been intercepted in Silchar, Assam.

This record-breaking seizure came as a result of a coordinated operation led by the Special Task Force of Assam in conjunction with the diligent efforts of the Cachar Police.

Also read : Assam's biggest ever drugs haul worth Rs 210 crore in Silchar, one arrested