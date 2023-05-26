Locals along with an environmental activist managed to capture one of the largest-ever Burmese pythons in Assam.

The python measuring nearly 18 feet in length, weighs around 40 kg.

As per reports, the incident came to light after a group of labourers saw the massive python eating a goat near the staff line of the Balijuri tea estate after reports of several goats having disappeared from the area over the past few days raised concern among the villagers.

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After getting the details of the snake, Binod Dulu Bora, a nature-loving youth of Chapanala, reached the spot and with the help of the local people rescued the rare species of Burmese rock python.

Since the snake was rescued in good health, it was later carefully released at the Reserve Forest on the Nagaon-Karbianglong border.