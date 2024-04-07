Two workers from a Dhaba in Salbari have been apprehended on charges of pilfering oil from tankers along national highways in Salbari, while the proprietor of the dhaba has managed to evade arrest.

A crackdown led by Salbari sub-divisional police, spearheaded by Nilotpal Saikia, Baksa's sub-divisional police officer, along with assistance from the Shimlaguri police station's officer-in-charge, culminated in a successful raid against oil theft.

The operation, conducted last night, resulted in the confiscation of equipment and pipes employed for siphoning oil from tankers traversing the national highway originating from Motihari. This seizure also included oil containers from a dhaba situated near the National Highway in Kaljhar, under the jurisdiction of the Govardhana police station.

Prior to the police's arrival, Anesur Rahman, the proprietor of the dhaba, managed to flee the scene. However, two dhaba employees have been detained for interrogation in relation to the incident.

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