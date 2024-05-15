Assam Police on May 14 arrested two persons involved in bike theft in Merapani. Upon search, one .22 pistol along with bullets were also recovered from the arrested persons.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bolin Gogoi and Gopal Kachari.

One of the relatives of the arrested person while speaking to the reporters said, "I am totally unaware about the arrest. Golap Kachari is my brother. Although I knew that Bolin Gogoi had stollen one vehicle as he had brought one yesterday night and hid the vehicle at my relatives place. But I am not aware about the pistol".

An investigation into the incident is underway.

More details awaited.

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