In a shocking incident, two students lost their lives and two others went missing after being swept away by the Kundil River in Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday, July 24.

The tragedy unfolded in Paglam village, situated in the Sadiya taluk of Tinsukia. The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar Bhattarai and Amrit Chetry. Authorities have reported that two other students, Bibek Chetry and Ram Bhattarai, remain unaccounted for.

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The incident occurred while the students were bathing in the Kundil River. It is believed that the river's strong currents unexpectedly pulled them in, leading to the unfortunate mishap.

In response to the crisis, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has deployed a team to the site to conduct a search operation for the missing children.

Further information regarding the incident is awaited as the search and rescue efforts continue.