Assam Police on August 16 arrested two fraudsters for spreading fake news on social media by posing as journalists in state’s Cachar district.



According to sources, the two arrested persons have been identified as Muhum Uddin and Eyadul Hussain, both hailing from Pangram in Udarbond. The duo opened a Facebook page where both started posting fake news posing as journalists.



After the incident came to light, police launched an investigation and arrested the two fake journalists on August 16.

Meanwhile, the police is carrying forward with its investigation to find any further linkages to the incident.



Also read : Assam: Drugs worth Rs 99.47 lakh seized in Guwahati, 1 held