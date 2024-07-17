In a significant operation, Kokrajhar police arrested two individuals in Patgaon for possession of firearms. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by IC Amirul Islam from Patgaon police outpost apprehended Betiel Basumatary and Subash Basumatary.

The police successfully seized the pistols and along with bullets from the suspects. Both individuals are currently being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation into the matter.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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