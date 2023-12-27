In the ongoing investigation of the APSC cash-for-job scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoned two gazetted officer at the CID headquarters in Guwahati on January 2.

The two officers who have been summoned for questioning have been identified as Chakradhar Deka and Nandini Kakati.

As per sources, both officers got their jobs through unfair practices.

The SIT will be interrogating the two officers on January 2.

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