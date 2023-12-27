An explosion near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi prompted increased security in the vicinity. The Embassy confirmed the incident, noting no casualties or injuries.

In connection with this event, two individuals were captured on CCTV footage, and they are suspected to be involved in the explosion.

Additionally, a letter was discovered in the vicinity of the embassy, which is believed to be of a 'revenge' nature, although the specific contents of the letter have not been detailed in the provided context.



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The situation remains tense as investigations continue, with authorities piecing together the motives behind the blast and the identities of the suspects caught on camera.

The discovery of the 'revenge' letter suggests a targeted attack, but further details are required to understand the full scope and intent behind this act of violence near the diplomatic facility.