In a major road accident that took place on September 10 night in Assam's Dibrugarh, 2 of a family were killed on spot after the Toyota car they were travelling collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

The Toyota car bearing registration number AS 01 JC 3076 was carrying occupants from Guwahati, who were returning from Dibrugarh after meeting prospective bride for their son, according to reports.

Two of the family, including the boy's mother identified as Pushpa Surekha Agarwala and the car driver died on the spot, while the woman's husband and her son is fighting for life in the hospital.

Those who were traveling in the car when it met with the accident, were identified as Satish Kumar Agarwala, Pompy Agarwala, Krishna Kumar Agarwala, Nirmal Kumar Agarwala, Pushpa Surekha Agarwala, Nomal Agarwala and Golu Agarwala. They were along with a driver when the incident took place at Lepetkata in Dibrugarh, sources said.

Meanwhile, several others sustained grave injuries and were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.



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