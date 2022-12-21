Sensation spread after the handyman of a bus at Silchar’s Inter State Bus Terminus recovered two bags containing pistols and live cartridges.

After passengers step down from the bus, the handyman usually do a routine check to look out for any valuables, luggage mistakenly left behind by passengers. During the routine check, the handyman recovered two bags from under the seats numbered 25 and 26.

Upon opening the bags, the handyman found two 0.2 pistols and several rounds of live cartridges. The weapons and ammunition were recovered from the bus coming from Dharmanagar.

The contents of the suspicious bags were seized by Tarapur police. Currently no arrests have been made in this regard. The police is keeping their investigation on.

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