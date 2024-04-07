Amidst the simmering election fever gripping the state, a police operation in Khatkhati targeting illegal firearms resulted in the capture of two individuals in Assam on Sunday, April 7.

The operation, based on confidential police sources, led to the interception of an Alto car with registration number AS-26F-5554 near Balijan, close to Khatkhati Police Station in the Karbi Anglong district.

During the operation, illegal firearms including a 0.32 and a 0.22 caliber pistol along with 13 rounds of 7.62 ammunition were seized from the vehicle. The operation was executed successfully thanks to the police's coordinated efforts acting on informant information.

The individuals apprehended, identified as Sibiston Islary and Manajil Narzary, are residents of the Chirang district in Assam. The discovery of illegal firearms with them raises concerns about possible violence in the area during the elections.

Investigations are currently underway with the police aiming to uncover more details about the illegal possession of firearms by the arrested individuals.

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